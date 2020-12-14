7 Gifts For Everyone On Your List Available At Amazon

Lockly Secure Pro GET IT!

Any homeowner will feel a lot more at ease when they leave the house with the Lockly on hand. It’s a strong lock that will keep the home secure and provide an HD view of the area so you can keep an eye on anything when you go out. We’ve added one to our home and we have loved the security it has provided. Not too bad as a gift this year in our eyes.

If you purchase Lockly Vision you will enjoy an HD view of your front door via an integrated video doorbell. If you do not need the video doorbell, you can pick up Lockly Secure Pro, which boasts many of the same great features without the embedded camera.

Get It: Pick up the Lockly Secure Pro ($279) at Amazon or the Lockly Vision™ Doorbell Camera Smart Lock ($399) at Lockly

