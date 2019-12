HP 14″ Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 GET IT!

Trying to find a solid laptop at the last minute could be difficult. But Walmart has you covered. This laptop is a really good piece of tech and it is very affordable. Anyone would be happy to get this for the holiday.

Get It: Pick up the HP 14″ Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 ($269; was $469) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!