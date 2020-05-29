An early spring and already-scorching temps out West means one thing: river season is officially upon us. And just in time, considering we’re all seriously itching to let loose after two-plus months of lockdown. Whether you’re rafting, kayaking, SUPing, or even just fishing, an easy afternoon on the water socially distanced from your nearest and dearest is cause for celebration. Besides your boat and cooler, you should invest in lightweight shirts.

Sure, there are a lot of tops that can keep the sun off your skin while you paddle or fish. But we suggest breathable, quick-dry, wildly patterned shirts to stay cool and dry. They’ll bring a smile to passersby’s faces and reflect the pure stoke that fills your heart as you’re carried by the current on a sunny afternoon.

Admit it: Plaid just doesn’t have that power.

So go on, ditch your basic sunshirt and flex a little river steeze. Here are seven options to get you started.

7 Lightweight Shirts to Keep You Cool and Dry on the Water

1. Helms x Howler H Bar B Snapshirt (above)

Austin-based Howler Brothers are perfectly cross-breeding the classic Western snapshirt with quality riverwear. This pearl-snap button-up has a classy, masculine fit but is made from a quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant cotton blend. We love their thoughtful details, like the lazy day illustrations and microfiber at the hem for an easy sunglass clean.

[$69; howlerbros.com]

