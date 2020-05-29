2. Kenny Flowers The Purradise Get It

If your river trip invokes a little Animal House spirit, this shirt is perfect to bring along. Each Kenny Flowers button-up is hand-printed ethically in Bali on super soft, breathable rayon (the synthetic fabric helps block UV rays). They’re also finished with buttons made from coconuts. And if animal patterns aren’t your thing, Kenny Flower’s has tons of other good-mood prints that were made to rock unbuttoned, flapping in the wind.

[$79; kennyflowers.com]

