3. Patagonia Men’s Stretch Planing Hybrid Shirt Get It

With 50+ UPF sun protection, this Patagonia shirt reflects both UVA and UVB rays—ideal for fair-skinned folks. It’s also made entirely from lightweight, recycled polyester with a DWR finish to keep your skin protected. Rock this funky camo all afternoon. You won’t run the risk of overheating—and your style will be anything but underwhelming.

[$89; patagonia.com]

