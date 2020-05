4. Columbia Men’s PFG Super Slack Tide Camp Shirt Get It

This button-up boasts all of Columbia’s trademarks: UPF 50 sun protection, their patented moisture-wicking fabric, and venting on the back for better airflow on scorching days. But we particularly love how Columbia has established itself as the rad dad of riverwear with this eye-catching revamp of the classic fish shirt.

[$65; columbia.com]



