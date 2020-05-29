5. California Cowboy Men’s High Water Shirt Get It

A twist on both the classic aloha shirt and traditional Japanese block print, this button-up has a few modern surprises up its short-sleeve. Besides a flattering slim fit, the California Cowboy’s High Water shirt boasts a sunglasses security loop, water-resistant dry pocket to keep your tech safe, and a special pocket perfectly sized for a beer (can, of course—no glass on the river!). Perhaps coolest of all, the cotton-poly terry cloth lining means the shirt will double as a towel to absorb water after you take a refreshing dip. Our one nitpick: It won’t block UV rays.

[$135; californiacowboy.com]

