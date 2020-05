6. Chubbies The Ace Venturer Get It

The gold standard of sunshirt steeze, Chubbies specializes in loud prints on high-quality fabrics. This popover is made from a four-way stretch blend so it won’t constrict you while rowing or reaching for a beer. Plus, it’s quick-dry.

[$69.50; chubbiesshorts.com]

