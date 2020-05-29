7. Coolibar Men’s Andros Fishing Hoodie UPF 50+ Get It

Need total sun protection? This top has UPF 50+ and features full-length sleeves, plus hand coverage, a face buff complete with a shapeable wire nosepiece to prevent slippage, and a full-fitted hood. That’s why Coolibar was the first clothing company to score The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation. And with underarm mesh and flatlock seams, that full-coverage is also comfy.

[$75; coolibar.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!