Black Project Hydro Texcarbon Paddle

Best for Racing: Designed to reduce fatigue and increase comfort, Black Project’s Hydro Texcarbon paddle is its lightest, strongest and most technically advanced paddle to date. The Hydro blade is designed to correct poor alignment while simultaneously providing a powerful stroke—the blade sits at an 8-degree angle and features a deep-scooped dihedral, which holds water securely through the power phase, resulting in a smooth, efficient stroke. The paddle is equipped with a Texalium and carbon shaft, a combination that increases impact resistance, reflects UV to reduce sun damage, and enhances grip. Used by champion SUP racers, the Hydro Texcarbon feels at first slighter and a bit more flexible than traditional race paddles (especially given the smaller diameter shaft), but the result is lower wear and tear under power. Less impact and fatigue means fewer injuries with increased performance. Custom made to your specifications, the Hydro Texcarbon is insanely lightweight and incredibly fast, making it our top choice for racing. — R.P.

[$475, blackprojectsup.com]

