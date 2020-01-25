Deppen Paddles SUP Paddle GET IT

Best Aesthetic: Hand-crafted in Sanford, Florida, Deppen Paddles’ stunning wood works are functional art at its finest. In order to ensure durability and performance, all paddles feature a carbon core, a clear fiberglass outer, plus a high-strength water-resistant coating. The custom paddles also boast protective blade tip guards, a handcrafted wood T-grip, and a patented shaft grift for added power and comfort. New for 2020, paddles include a magnetic wall mount, so you can easily display your paddle in your home between sessions. While heavier than traditional composite paddles, they are extremely durable and the wood packs surprising amounts of power with each stroke. Available in adjustable, two-piece, and fixed-length options, Deppens deliver some of the most beautiful paddles we’ve ever laid our salty hands on. — R.P.

[starting at $389, deppenpaddles.com]

