Grass Sticks Bamboo Paddle

Best for River Runs: The Colorado paddle crafters at Grass Sticks believe bamboo is better. Thus, all of their paddles feature a strong yet lightweight bamboo shaft and the option of a fiberglass or carbon blade. The bamboo offers a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional composite or metal shafts. Not to mention wood itelf, as bamboo produces three times as much lumber per acre harvested than trees, absorbs more CO2, and generates more oxygen than any other plant. Additionally, bamboo’s strength and light weight means more paddled miles with less fatigue. The natural flex also allows paddlers a unique feel for the water, a definite benefit when it comes to running rivers and the added brace strokes needed in chaotic whitewater. Paired with a durable fiberglass blade and backed by a lifetime warranty, Grass Sticks is a great choice for downriver adventures. — R.P.

[$184, grasssticks.com]

