Infinity Whiplash 3-Piece Paddle GET IT

Best for Travel: A collaboration between Black Project and Infinity, the Whiplash paddle was designed with travel and performance in mind. The three-piece breakdown paddle features 90 percent carbon construction, plentiful length adustment and an included travel bag to protect your stick. While traditional three-piece paddles tend to shimmy between sections while under power, the Whiplash has a unique anti-twist technology to keep everything connected firmly in place for maximum performance. Weighing in at 16.75 ounces, the paddle is ultra-lightweight and features a medium sized blade, making it well suited for both the surf and flats. We’ve tried a number of adjustable and multi-piece paddles but the Whiplash is the only one that performs like a fixed-length paddle, making it the ultimate travel companion. — R.P.

[$299, infinity-sup.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!