Starboard Enduro Tiki Tech Paddle

Best Everyday Paddle: Designed to be the ultimate all-around blade, Starboard’s Enduro is well equipped for flatwater or the surf, and can accommodate a wide range of skill levels. The blade is teardrop shaped and set at a generous 13-degree forward angle, ideal in a variety of different conditions by allowing for an earlier catch. That translates to earlier initial speed, meaning catching waves sooner and reaching your cruising speed on the flats without perfect technique. Unique to the Tiki Tech is a full protective rail and carbon stringer that runs the length of the blade for enhanced reflex characteristics and strength, plus extended reinforcement on the blade neck, and a protective top sheet for a sleek finish over stylish artwork. Like all of Starboard’s new paddles, the Tiki Tech includes a trash picker attachment for scooping plastic and other waste from the water. As promised, a forgiving and versatile paddle with added extras like the adjustable shaft and fun graphics that make for a perfect everyday option. — R.P.

[$229, sup.starboard.com]

