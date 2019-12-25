7 Of Our Favorite Things To Spend Your Gift Cards On

1999 by Prince Remastered On Vinyl GET IT!

Another decade is about to come to an end, so why not party like it’s 1999 with a brand spanking new copy of 1999 on Vinyl? Vinyl is back in a big way and you can’t beat listening to the sensual and groovy tunes of Prince on hot wax. Use them gift cards to pick this bad boy up.

Get It: Pick up 1999 by Prince Remastered On Vinyl ($31) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!