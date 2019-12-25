7 Of Our Favorite Things To Spend Your Gift Cards On

The Dark Tower 8-Book Boxed Set GET IT!

Everyone is looking for the next Game Of Thrones. Looking far and wide. But it’s hiding right under our noses with the magnum opus by Stephen King. These 8 books span wildly from genre to genre, doing things no one else has done, all while feeling like it is one story. Anyone who gets these books right will have a gold mine on their hands, especially with the King boom going on. Get a jump on this champion in wait on sale at Amazon.

Get It: Pick up The Dark Tower 8-Book Boxed Set ($82; was $149) at Amazon

