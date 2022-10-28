Gear

7 of the Best Body Fat Scales for Men

Yunmai Premium Body Fat Scale
by Tom Lorenzo
Oct 28, 2022

Yunmai Premium Body Fat Scale

With a 24-bit processing chip for much higher precision than other smart scales, the Yunmai Premium body fat scale measures ten metrics including body fat, muscle rate, water, bone mass, visceral fat, BMR, BMI, protein, and metabolic age. It features a backlit LCD porthole display, thin 17mm edges, and a durable curved shell bottom.

See it: Yunmai Premium Body Fat Scale ($75) at Amazon

