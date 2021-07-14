Running with your dog is the best—until they get riled up, the leash gets tangled, or they have to go to the bathroom one mile in and you’re toting a poop bag while searching for trash bins. Well, dear readers, we’re here to solve these quandaries and more. Below, eight first-rate finds to make running with your dog a less hare-brained effort. We’ve got stellar hands-free leashes, cooling vests, and even some pampering products to thank your canine for being a runner’s best friend. Also check out our top tips for running safely with your dog.

All the Gear You Need to Run With Your Dog

1. LifeHandle Hands-Free Comfort Leash

Spring for the Base Sling and Comfort Leash combo to provide both you and your dog a more comfortable run, hike, or even walk around the ‘hood. It makes it so you don’t have to wrap the leash around your wrist or grab your dog’s collar for passing through tight nooks, as with standard leashes. Designed for dogs of all sizes, breeds, and ages, the product is compatible with any collar or harness; the loop handle on the leash also serves as a shock absorber for up to approximately 25 pounds of pull force. Bonus: Four points of reflective high-visibility fabric helps others spot you and your pup in low-light conditions.

[$60 with Base Sling, $30 for leash attachment alone; mylifehandle.com]

2. Spleash

A hybrid between a water gun and a leash, this innovative product is billed as the first of its kind to include a spray feature in the handle. It holds up to 12 ounces of water and has a range of 14 feet, so your dog can enjoy a water break by either drinking from the vessel or getting misted from a distance.

[$30; spleash.com]

3. Wolfgang Man & Beast Field Dog Bowl

This super lightweight, collapsible dog bowl will add hardly any bulk to your backpack, hydration vest, or run belt—while kicking that nasty habit of letting your dog drink from your water bottle. If you’re big into hiking and camping, this is also a great compact item to stash in your pack. Choose from camouflage and orange, teal and yellow, or silver and navy.

[$15; wolfgangusa.com]

4. Jumby Moisturizing Paw Balm

You treat yourself after a long run, why not treat your dog? This family skincare brand’s five-ingredient organic moisturizer is cruelty- and paraben-free. The versatile product hydrates chapped noses, heals cracked paws, and moisturizes dry skin, making it ideal for pets on the go in need of a little extra TLC.

[$8; jumbybeauty.com]

5. Fitbit Versa 3

Treat yourself to this top-notch fitness tracker, and your dog will be thanking you too. The smartwatch is waterproof in case you want to finish your run with some splashing in the surf or take a dip in a lake. Built-in GPS helps you and your pup navigate unfamiliar routes. And new features include built-in Google Assistant and Alexa; pace and distance tracking, so you can get a better sense of how quickly you’re moving; and the option to take Bluetooth calls from your wrist, so you can keep your hands free.

[$200; fitbit.com]

6. Kahtoola Instagaiters

Dog owners know the distinct woe that is your four-legged buddy kicking mud and debris all over themselves—and back at you. Enter Instagaiters, a trail running or hiking accessory that slides over your shoes to keep rocks, dirt, dust, moisture, and various debris from getting into your footwear. When you’re back at home or have pitched your tent for the night, you can leave them on your shoes partially zipped or pack them into the included carrying case.

[$40 for low-height, $50 for mid-height; kahtoola.com]

7. Petco Good2Go Cooling Dog Vest

Your dog’s not immune to heat waves. Keep ‘em comfortable with this vest that uses cool water to lower their body temperature. The water activates evaporative cooling, so you don’t need to worry about refrigerating pre-run.

[$19; petco.com]

8. Dooloop Hands-Free Dog Poop Holder

When your dog’s gotta go, this neat creation will be much appreciated. The leash accessory clips onto a dog leash, giving you a hands-free way to hold onto your pet’s waste bags until you can safely dispose of them. It’s made with BPA-free, biodegradable plastic. Pro tip: For added security, tack on a carabiner or keyring.

[$10; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!