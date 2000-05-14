8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Arc’teryx Beta SL Hybrid Jacket Get It

Protection from the wind and rain (or snow if you venture high enough) is something you’ll need even in summer. Instead of buying a shell for every season, pick up this Swiss Army Knife of a jacket from one of the best producers in the game. The Beta SL Hybrid Jacket uses two types of GORE-TEX fabric to block out the elements and move perspiration away from the body. Packable and light, if layered correctly this shell will work in almost any weather for everything from multi-day backpacking to alpine ski touring. Best of all, the sleek styling makes it an easy urban crossover, too.

[$425; arcteryx.com]

