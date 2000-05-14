8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Garmin Instinct® GPS Smartwatch Get It

From home training sessions to venturing deep into the backcountry, Garmin’s Instinct® satellite navigation smartwatch is the ultimate companion. Track your body’s motion and heart rate with multiple built-in sports app options to get the most out of your workouts. Take to the trail with confidence thanks to the watch’s multi-satellite compatibility (that means it communicates with GPS, Russia’s GLONASS and the EU’s Galileo). Built with military-grade toughness, the watch also features an altimeter, barometer, and triple-axis electronic compass. Pair it with your smartphone for on-wrist smart notifications.

[$299.99; garmin.com]

