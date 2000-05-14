8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Houdini Activist Tee Get It

Swedish outerwear and apparel brand Houdini has been silently leading the eco-conscious design movement for decades. This humble, yet stylish, T-shirt proves so, employing a naturally superior merino wool and Tencel fibers, meaning it dries quickly, wicks moisture, and won’t stink, even after a few wears. The clever designers eliminated seams in high friction areas for even greater comfort. This is one shirt you’ll wear for a run then won’t want—or need—to take off after.

[$85; houdinisportswear.com]

