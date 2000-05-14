Gear

8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Houdini
8
Houdini 6 / 8

Houdini Activist Tee

Get It

Swedish outerwear and apparel brand Houdini has been silently leading the eco-conscious design movement for decades. This humble, yet stylish, T-shirt proves so, employing a naturally superior merino wool and Tencel fibers, meaning it dries quickly, wicks moisture, and won’t stink, even after a few wears. The clever designers eliminated seams in high friction areas for even greater comfort. This is one shirt you’ll wear for a run then won’t want—or need—to take off after. 

[$85; houdinisportswear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear