8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Hydro Flask 14L Down Shift Hydration Pack Get It

Heading out for a day on the trails means leaving the house prepared. Hydro Flask’s newly introduced 14L Down Shift Hydration Pack features an all-new insulated reservoir that keeps water cold for up to four hours. There’s also plenty of additional room for essentials like snacks and an extra layer. Since the pack was designed with mountain biking in mind, the fit is comfortable during intense activities and allows for ample airflow so you won’t overheat. Meaning, it’ll handle a grocery run, neighborhood tour, or full throttle trail ride with ease.

[144.95; hydroflask.com]

