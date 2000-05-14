8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Klättermusen Gefjon Pants Get It

Tech pants have something of a bad reputation in the USA, perhaps owning up to the oft-maligned zip-off frankenshort convertibles beloved by 90s era dads across America. Over in Scandinavia though, tech pants for trekking, climbing, and general romping around in the woods are not just a smart part of any outdoor kit, they’re downright fashionable. The Geflon pant from Swedish cult mountaineering brand Klättermusen is lightweight but tough, and articulated to encourage free movement. The clean styling and tailored fit will make these pants a fine choice, even when not bagging a peak.

[$190; klattermusen.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!