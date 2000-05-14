8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Mystery Ranch Traditional Mask Get It

Welcome to the new normal (for now at least). The CDC recommends wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible in public. In other words, be smart and carry one anytime you’re out of the house, or the sake of your own health and that of your community. This USA-made model from beloved Montana-based backpack-maker Mystery Ranch is breathable, wicks moisture, and includes a pocket for an additional filter.

[$16; mysteryranch.com]

