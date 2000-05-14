8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Patagonia Baggies Get It

If there were one pair of shorts to rule them all, it would be the legendary Patagonia Baggies. Perfectly simple in design, these recycled nylon do-it-all shorts are quick-drying and feature two deep front pockets and one rear snap pocket. Think of them as the shorts you throw on once and wind up wearing throughout the entire summer. Ideal for workouts, hikes, swims, and BBQs.

[$55; patagonia.com]

