8 Essentials for the New (and Experienced) Active Dad

Salomon S/LAB XT-4 Advanced Trail Shoe
Balancing streetwear aesthetics and appeal with legit alpine credibility, Salomon’s trail running shoes are stylish in town and hold their own in the mountains. The XT-4 Advanced features a welded Sensifit midsole for a secure fit and torsional stability, making these perfect for cross-training as well as running on most surfaces—even scrambling on scree.
[$175; totokaelo.com]
