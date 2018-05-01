Secured a new bachelor pad? Check. Moved all your clothing in? Check. Purchased all your essentials? Not so much. Resist the temptation to buy a gigantic case of plastic cutlery, and purchase must-haves for your home that will not only make your place look more livable, but can also withstand the test of time.

Remember back in college, when your dorm could only fit your bed, closet and work desk — it was a mess. When your friends wanted to hang out, the only sitting options available were your bed or desk chair. If you were craving a late-night drink, you were forced to hit up a dining hall or order delivery. Although you made it work, we doubt you miss the cramped rooms, the endless takeout boxes, and the ever-growing trash pile. Now that you and your taste has grown up, it’s time to give yourself a space that you will not only be proud of, but will have whatever you need so you wouldn’t mind locking yourself in for a weekend. Let’s face it, a home is not a home if you can’t be comfortable.

If you’ve never had to furnish a home before or are stuck on what to gift the bachelor in your life, you’ve come to the right place. Check out some of the best housewarming gifts to give a bachelor pad a more homey feel.