8 Unexpected Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas Your Special Someone Will Absolutely Love

Trying to find the perfect gift for your dog-loving coffee-obsessive Valentine? Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. combines both passions by sourcing some of the best organic and eco-friendly specialty coffees and donating 20% of its profits to support rescue organizations providing safe havens for pups. Their subscriptions make a great gift that keeps on giving for 3, 6, or 12 months. Additionally, you can choose between ground, whole bean, and even single-serve pods for your Valentine’s Keurig machine. They also sell extremely adorable gear for dogs because, well, they deserve a V-day gift, as well.

