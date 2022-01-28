8 Unexpected Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas Your Special Someone Will Absolutely Love

Peanut Butter & Co. GET IT!

If your Valentine is obsessed with peanut butter, the delicious and healthy spread packed with protein, a gift set from Peanut Butter & Co. could be the perfect quirky yet thoughtful gift they’ll be sure to devour. The company is family-owned and all of their peanuts and peanut butter are produced in the US with simple and honest ingredients. The perfect ready-made Gift Box is waiting for you now with options for chocolate lovers, keto followers, and more.

