9 Awesome Flash Drives for Every Purpose

Flash drives, thumb drives—whatever you call them, these portable data collectors are one of the keys to this modern age of digital information. While the various “clouds” certainly free up storage space and make data transfers easier, does anyone really put their full and complete trust in them? (We don’t.) And you have to use compatible platforms.

There are many flash drives on the market these days, so we went searching for the best flash drives we could find at Amazon. Balancing user reviews, price, and versatility, we narrowed it down to nine. Here are the best flash drives you can buy.

A Flash Drive for Every Purpose and Every Device

One of the most frustrating aspects of the digital age is that the various platforms and devices go out of their way to be incompatible with each other. We get it; they’re seeking to distinguish themselves from the competition. The problem is getting them to share information.

If you have an iPhone, you probably use a Mac computer and iPad, so all your data is in sync. If you use an Android mobile device, chances are you’ve got a PC at home. And that’s fine; each platform has its pluses and minuses.

Still, occasionally we all need to share data from one type of device to another. For example, if you use Apple products for personal use, but your company or school uses PCs and Androids, then sharing, transporting, and transferring data can be tricky. That’s where a flash or thumb drive comes in handy. Portable, lightweight, and relatively inexpensive, they’re perfect for downloading and saving info to take from one place to another, or passing it from person to person.

So which flash drives are the best? Like most tech and gadgets, they all have their pros and cons. Sometimes a small, inexpensive one is all you need, so you can buy them in bulk for a low price. But if you’re a business professional who values security with data encryption, password protection. and the like, you’ll want to spend a bit more and get one from a trusted brand, or one with a massive amount of space.

We found the best flash drive for every use. Check it out.