9 Awesome Flash Drives for Every Purpose

Slavatech Pentode Radio Tube 16GB

This isn’t some novelty toy; 93 percent of Amazon reviewers rate this thumb drive a perfect five stars. The steampunk/industrial design glows orange in its real glass tube when it’s inserted into a USB port, and the light flickers during file transfers, enhancing the cool factor. Available in capacities from 8 to 256GB, it makes a great gift.

PROS:

Gorgeous presentation.

CONS:

Glass case could be fragile.

