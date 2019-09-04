9 Awesome Flash Drives for Every Purpose

Best for Fast Transfer GET IT!

SanDisk CZ48 128GB USB 3.0

With fast transfer speeds up to 100 MB/second, this USB 3.0 thumb drive lets you transfer and store large files up to ten times faster than with USB 2.0 drives. It takes the wait out of moving, sharing, and backing up big files; in fact, SanDisk claims you can transfer a full-length movie in under 40 seconds.

PROS:

One of the fastest transfer speeds available.

CONS:

It can get a little warm.

Get It: Save 20% on the SanDisk CZ48 128GB USB 3.0 (from $5, was $6)