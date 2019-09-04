9 Awesome Flash Drives for Every Purpose

Best for iPhone & iPadGET IT!
AMZ Originals Convertible 32G w/ Lightning Connector
This flash drive has double connectors to you can transfern files directly from your iPhone or iPad to your computer. It comes in two styles: Lightning/Android or Lightning/USB-C, and comes in black, gold, or pink. Every single one of the more than 150 reviews gives it the perfect five-star rating.
PROS:
Very versatile.
CONS:
Only 32GB.
Get it: Pick up the AMZ Originals Convertible 32G w/ Lightning Connector ($15) at Amazon