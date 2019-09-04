9 Awesome Flash Drives for Every Purpose

Best for Students GET IT!

HKUU Multi-color 20-Pack w/ LED Indicator

Now you can color-code your projects and keep your notes distinct and clear. Ideal for those juggling multiple classes, these USB 2.0 thumb drives promise fast transfers and secure files. And they’re compatible with game cvonsoles, blu-ray players, smart TVs, and wherever else you need to save your data.

PROS:

Fun appearance.

CONS:

Too cute for professional use?

