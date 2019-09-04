9 Awesome Flash Drives for Every Purpose

Best Overall GET IT!

Gejrio Adaptable Thumb Drive

Top-rated by Amazon reviewers with 4.8 stars, the dual-sided metal Gejrio boasts a Lighning connector and a USB-C plug, which flips up to reveal a USB-B jack for Android devices. So it will work with most any device on the market, which is why we chose it Best Overall. It also runs USB 3.0, for data transfers up to ten times faster than USB 2.0.

PROS:

Works with most popular connector jacks.

CONS:

Not as many reviews as some others, but the ones it has are overwhelmingly superior.

