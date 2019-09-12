9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With so many awesome products on the market these days to assist you in cleaning around the house, it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. We surveyed a ton of cleaning gadgets. Thanks to an unbeatable combination of practicality, versatility, efficiency, and value, the Bissell Bolt Cordless Vacuum is our Best Overall Cleaning Gadget.

There’s a lot to consider when choosing the best cleaning gadget. Price is always a consideration; no one wants to spend hundreds of bucks on a device they’ll rarely need. Portability and ease of use are huge factors, too; many devices these days are overly complicated. Or just too massive to easily move and store. Versatility is important, because a gadget that just does one thing, even if it does it well, only requires you to get more gadgets. And of course, it has to work, and well. Nothing is more annoying than a gadget that doesn’t do the job for which it’s intended.

The Bissell has all those characteristics, and it folds up to a compact size for easy storage. It’s amazing for cleaning up pet hair, debris and dust; in fact, it’s designed specifically for pet owners. But its overall practicality for everyday use—and the fact that it’s currently $38 off its regular price—made it the winner in our book.

But there are home cleaning gadgets for everything these days. Our list includes vacuums that will automatically roll around the home, cleaning floors. There’s an ingenious countertop dishwasher that’s awesome for apartment dwellers. There are steamers that will clean all over the home without harsh chemicals. And we’ve got a top-flight Dyson air purifier that cleans the air before the debris and dust can settle on your furniture and floors.

What Cleaning Gadgets Made The List?

Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe—A fantastic carpet steamer that’s a remarkable $81 off right now, the PowerScrub has spill-proof tanks, multiple brushes, and forced heated air for faster drying;

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum—This amazing device cleans even when you’re not home. And it’s Wi-Fi connected, so you can control it via the app and even set up a regular cleaning schedule;

Dyson Pure Cool TP04—Eliminates dust by purifying and circulating clean air around the home. And it captures 99.97 percent of allergens;

Pur-Steam Handheld Steamer—Cleans fabrics all over the home, even drapes up high. It’s also great for hard surfaces like tile, cement, and hardwood, for removing stubborn stains.

With everything that claims to make cleaning your home less of a chore, these devices really do the job. And they’re worth the money. Here are the Best Cleaning Gadgets for your home.