9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best Automatic Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 690

If you’re still vacuuming by hand, you don’t know what you’re missing! Clean from anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. The 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions everything from particles to debris from both carpets and hard floors. Dirt sensors alert the Roomba to clean more thoroughly on concentrated areas. You can even set up an auto-vacuum schedule.

PROS: This technology has improved exponentially; Roombas work far better now than previously.

CONS: You still may want to hand vacuum occasionally, for peace of mind; but you won’t have to.

