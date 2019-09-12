9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best Carpet Cleaner GET IT!

Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe

Designed to clean most carpeted and fabric surfaces with spill-proof tanks that are easy to access, easy to fill, empty, and clean. It has a multiple brush system, rinse option, automatic detergent mixing, and forced heated air for faster drying. The 20-foot cord extends room-to-room without the hassle of unplugging.

PROS: A remarkable deal on a heavy-duty machine—save $81!

CONS: It’s a big unit, but if your whole house is carpeted, this is the steam cleaner you need.

Get It: Save 37% on the Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe ($139; was $220) at Amazon