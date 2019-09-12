9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best for Bathroom Scrubbing GET IT!

Drillbrush Power Scrubber

Simply attach one of the three medium-firm scrubbing brushheads to your cordless drill and watch grime disappear. These nylon bristles will not scratch and can be used on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain.

PROS: The medium-firm brushes won’t scratch or scuff your fine fixtures.

CONS: Drill is not included, but we’ve all got one.

Get It: Save 21% on the Drillbrush ($15; was $19) at Amazon

