9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best for Cleaning Fabrics

Pur-Steam Handheld Steamer

Hot pressurized steam eliminates grease, mold, stains, and bed bugs without chemicals. It’s safe to use on a wide range of surfaces including ceramic tile, granite, waterproof wood flooring, cotton and wool carpets and drapes—even car seats and barbecue grills.

PROS: Includes a 9-piece accessory kit to spot-clean most any surface.

CONS: It’s a pinpoint steam, so it won’t be effective for steam-cleaning whole rooms.

