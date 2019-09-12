9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best for Cleaning Your Air GET IT!

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Air Purifier and Tower Fan

Eliminate dust and debris before it settles on your furniture and floors. It’s Wi-Fi connected, so you can monitor its progress, get real-time reports and updates, and know when the HEPA filter needs to be cleaned or replaced. It captures 99.97 percent of allergens, too.

PROS: Also a tower fan that oscillates, spreading purified air throughout any room.

CONS: It’s pricy, but if you have allergies a Dyson is better than 99 percent of all other air purifiers.

Get It: Save $51 on the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 ($499; was $550) at Amazon