9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best for Doing Dishes GET IT!

Ivation Portable Countertop Dishwasher

The dishwasher is a permanent fixture in the modern home. But what if you’re confined to a tiny apartment, or need a temporary solution? It’s only 17 inches high, and attaches to most standard faucets via the included hose adapter. The stainless steel interior with rolling caddy fits up to six place settings.

PROS: Perfect for apartment dwellers, cabins, and anyone who doesn’t have a dishwasher.

CONS: It takes up a bit of counter space, but can easily be removed when not in use.

Get It: Pick up the Ivation Portable Countertop Dishwasher ($270) at Amazon