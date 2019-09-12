9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best for Kitchen & Hardwood Floors GET IT!

TETHYS Flat Floor Mop and Bucket Set

A unique, two-grooved bucket design eliminates hand-wringing, allowing you to wet and dry your mop without ever touching it. Two washable, reusable microfiber pads let you clean over and over again. Works great for tile and laminate floors; also fine for stone, hardwood, vinyl, bamboo, and cement floors.

PROS: No more wringing out your mop!

CONS: Only two microfiber pads are included, but you can buy backups.

Get It: Pick up the TETHYS Flat Floor Mop and Bucket Set ($24) at Amazon