9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best for Pet Stains GET IT!

Bissell PowerFresh LiftOFF Steam Mop

Versatile, natural steam cleaning eliminates 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. The flip-down EasyScrubber makes it easy to remove pet messes from your floors, while the removable pod allows you to clean most anywhere. 13 tools let you clean surfaces like counters, sinks, grout, windows, and more.

PROS: Verstile, chemical-free.

CONS: Some stains need more than just steam, but this is a great cleaning tool.

Get It: Save $21 on the Bissell PowerFresh LiftOFF Steam Mop ($129; was $150) at Amazon