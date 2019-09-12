9 Great Gadgets for Cleaning Your House

Best Overall GET IT!

Bissell Bolt Cordless Vacuum

The Bolt gets our Best Overall nod thanks to an excellent combination of effectiveness, portability, practicality—and value. Clean-turn filtration to make it easier to keep your filters clean. The 2-way folding handle flexes forward and backward to clean under furniture and compact storage. It comes with: a rubberized brush roll to pick up pet hair and debris on hard floors and carpeted areas; a nozzle tool to lift embedded hair, dust, and dander on upholstery; a crevice tool with dusting brush for hard-to-reach areas; and a scoop and sweep tool to clean up large messes like kibble, cat litter, and more.

Featuring an extra-large dirt bin, the Bissell Bolt holds 50 percent more dirt, debris, and pet hair so you can empty less often and save time. And nearly 500 Amazon users give it great reviews.

PROS: Versatile, compact, lightweight, and portable for use all over the house.

CONS: The lithium ion battery provides a 25-minute run time.

Get It: Save 21% on the Bissell Bolt Cordless Vacuum ($142; was $180) at Amazon