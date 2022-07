Flash Furniture Nantucket 6 Piece Patio Garden Table Set GET IT!

An even more low-key set that will make a big impact on your backyard is this garden table set. Get yourself some seats and a table to hang around in comfort. Nothing too elaborate. Just a place to rest while the sun is high.

Get It: Pick up the Flash Furniture Nantucket 6 Piece Patio Garden Table Set ($143; was $150) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!