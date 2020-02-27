9 Hybrid Watches That Blend Timepiece Style with Smartwatch Tech

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Here at Men’s Journal, we love our watches. If you love watches too, chances are you’re rather turned off by the look and feel of smartwatches. Sure, the benefits are undeniable. But on the wrist, smartwatches are often sterile, tech-y, and/or just plain dull. Luckily, a new breed of hybrid watches blends the high-tech functionality of a smartwatch with the classic looks of a timepiece. Here are nine hybrid watches we love.

From dive watches to dress watches, hybrid watches complement your style while giving you all the information you need about your health, fitness, sleep, and more. You get all that valuable info in iconic, statement-making style and the presence that a classic timepiece commands.

Now that’s a watch any guy can love.

Hybrid watches are all the rage lately, and that’s with good reason. Fitness-minded men can still sync their health and wellness apps and monitor things like heart rate, sleep quality, etc. But now they can do so without sacrificing style. Better still, guys for whom fitness and exercise isn’t an everyday concern can now have access to all that essential health info. And it comes in a watch they can feel confident in and proud of wearing every day in and day out.

That’s why a hybrid watch is ideal for almost every man. Whether you put a premium on fitness or a premium on style, a hybrid watch delivers. Most don’t require everyday charging. Most don’t have a sleek and sterile touchscreen display. But most will still let you access your smartphone functions like calls and SMS messaging. Plus you can control your music, podcasts, and more. Some even let you swim and control your phone camera. The tech is pretty impressive these days.

Better yet, you put a hybrid watch on your wrist in the morning, and you don’t need to worry about it until you take it off that night. Head to work, to the gym, out on the town after work—it’s just like your favorite everyday timepiece. But it tells you way more than just the time and date.

What Is A Hybrid Watch?

Most hybrid watches function just like a smartwatch: They pair using Bluetooth to your smartphone via an app. That app is usually free and available for both iOS and Android (unlike an Apple Watch, which only works with Mac products). A hybrid watch will track your steps and calories burned. Some will also track your sleep, but some don’t; because it’s not a “smartwatch” there’s no need to wear it 24/7 unless you want to.

A hybrid watch will also send you alerts via vibrations and some kind of visual cue about which app is alerting you. This could be messaging, social media tags, schedule reminders, calendar appointments—whatever you’d like.

Like all watches—and we might as well include tech gadgetry in this caveat—the more you’re willing to spend on a hybrid watch, the more features you’re likely to get. And of course, brand names like Garmin will cost more than off-brand hybrids.

Still, there’s no need to spend a ton of money on a hybrid watch if you don’t desire the brand name recognition or high-end functionality. It’s just not necessary. Plenty of less expensive watches will do the job you want them to—without causing undue stress about care or potential loss or theft. If you want a decent-looking timepiece that will give you the occasional heads-up or count your daily steps, you can get one for less than a hundred bucks.

The bottom line when it comes to hybrid watches? Think of it as you would a regular watch. Buy the one you want. Get the watch that appeals to you, the one that serves your needs. Don’t be snookered by the pressure of a sales pitch or brand name recognition. After all, it’s your watch.

Here are nine amazing hybrid watches we’d love to see on our wrist every day.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!