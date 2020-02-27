9 Hybrid Watches That Blend Timepiece Style with Smartwatch Tech

Garmin First Avenger GET IT!

Fans of Marvel movies won’t be able to resist the Legacy Heroes collection. The First Avenger features the shield and bezel texture details inspired by Captain America’s shield. The tactical leather band has a textured interior modeled after Steve Rogers’ 1940s military gear; a blue silicone band is also included. Available in 40mm or 45mm cases.

Get It: Pick up the First Avenger ($399) at Garmin

