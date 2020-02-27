9 Hybrid Watches That Blend Timepiece Style with Smartwatch Tech

Garmin vivomove GET IT!

One of the most popular hybrids on the market, it’s also one of the most reliable. The vivomove comes in several styles, based on case thickness: the 39mm 3S is Slim and comes in four colorways; the 42mm Luxe (shown) is a dress hybrid, with a leather band, while the 42mm Style is a classy, less dressy mid-size; and the 44mm vivomove 3 is a ready-for-anything sport watch in black or grey.

Get It: Pick up the vivomove (from $250) at Garmin

