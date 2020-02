Misfit Path GET IT!

Also available in white/steel or white/blue case colorways, the Misfit Path is a small, casual, comfortable sport watch. But don’t be fooled by the fun design. It has an activity tracker, music controller, customizable buttons, and sleep tracker. It’s also swim-proof to 5 ATM and has a camera controller. Bands are interchangeable.

Get It: Pick up the Path ($150) at Misfit

